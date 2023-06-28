LAUREL, Del. - The three men accused of murdering 18-year-old Corey Mumford in April have been indicted by the Sussex Grand Jury, according to the Department of Justice.
“Corey had an entire life of promise ahead of him — but he was stolen from us by senseless gun violence,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “This week’s indictment is the first step on the road to justice for Corey, for his family, and for his community. Thank you to our prosecutors and to the Delaware State Police for their dedication to this investigation. We will not rest until we bring these men to justice”
The Department says the charges are as follows:
27-year-old Jhalir Henry
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Murder First Degree
- Possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- Conspiracy First Degree
28-year-old Donregus Holland
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Murder First Degree
- Possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- Conspiracy First Degree
Shyheem Latham-Purnell
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Murder First Degree
- Possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
- Conspiracy First Degree
Latham-Purnell was arrested June 12.
According to the department, the indictment was secured by Deputy Attorneys General Amanda Nyman and Amit Vyas with the help of Administrative Assistant Angelique Waters and Paralegal Kristan Hudson. The investigation was led by the Delaware State Police.