NEWARK, Del. - Christiana Mall was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting that left three injured. The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. As of 9:30 p.m., police do not have the suspect in custody.
The mall was evacuated and will remain closed for the remainder of the day. There was an increased police presence in the area Saturday night and Mall Road was closed.
A reunification site has been set up at the north entrance near the AT&T store. Police request that people avoid the area as they gather more information.