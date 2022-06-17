Milton, DE (19968)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.