MILLSBORO, De - Three youths were injured Thursday night in a boating accident on the Indian River near the NRG power plant.
According to the Delaware Natural Resources Police, a boater was pulling six youths on two tubes behind a mid-sized center-console boat with 75-horsepower outboard motor. One of the tubers suffered a serious injury while two others were determined to have less serious injuries. Another boat in the area picked up the three involved in the accident and took them to the dock at the power plant, where they were treated by paramedics and local fire companies.
One of the injured was flown by Delaware State Police Aviation unit to A.I. duPont Hospital and another was transported to Beebe Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.