OCEAN CITY, Md. - Authorities say three people were found with stab wounds late Monday night in Ocean City.
According to the Ocean City Police Department, just before midnight officers responded to reports of a fight in the 10-block of Wicomico Street.
OCPD says the Ocean City Fire Department provided emergency medical support to the three victims. One victim was flow to Shock Trauma, a second victim was flown to Christiana Hospital, and a third victim was transported by EMS to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for further treatment.
The investigation is still active at this time.