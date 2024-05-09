ELLENDALE, DE — Delaware State Police arrested three men and are still searching for a fourth suspect after an early morning shooting on Wednesday. 20-year-old Isaiah Yunas of Ellendale, along with two teenagers, have been arrested.
On May 8, 2024, around 12:31 a.m. Troopers responded to reports of disorderly conduct and gunshots at a residence on South Old State Road. When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old woman shot in the leg. According to Troopers a gray SUV stopped in the road, the people in that SUV then fired shots during an argument with people in the backyard, ultimately injuring the woman and causing property damage.
Isaiah Yunas faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm during a felony, reckless endangerment, and conspiracy. The two teenagers, aged 17, also face charges related to the incident.
Detectives are still looking for a fourth suspect, 21-year-old Marcus Yunas.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Delaware State Police. Victim support services are available 24/7.