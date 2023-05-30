FRANKFORD, Del. - Three Millsboro teens were charged Sunday in relation to driving a stolen car and running from police.
Around 10 p.m. Sunday, a Delaware State Police officer saw a car that was reported stolen by the Salisbury Police Department on May 25 being driven on Pyle Center Road just north of Roxana. Police say the trooper tried to stop the car as it turned into a driveway on Daisey Road, but the driver sped up towards the backyard. The car hit and damaged the home's septic tank before stopping in the yard.
The driver, 19-year-old Sheldon Harrison, and two 16-year-old passengers allegedly ran from the car but were taken into custody by troopers who were assisted by the state police's aviation unit.
Harrison was charged with a felony for receiving stolen property over $1,500 and other charges for criminal mischief, resisting arrest, third degree criminal trespassing, and multiple traffic violations. He was released on $3,802 unsecured bond.
The two teenaged passengers were both charged with resisting arrest and were released to their parents.