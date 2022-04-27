BERLIN, Md - A fire Wednesday morning in Berlin forced three people to jump from the second floor of a home. According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal's, they had to make that attempt prior to any emergency crews arrived.
The Berlin Volunteer Fire Department took the call for the fire on 206 Railroad Ave. around 8:15 am.
The Ocean Pines, Showell, Ocean City, and Newark Volunteer Fire Companies responded to assist with the fire. The property where the fire occurred is owned by Matthew and Pamela Kee. The fire originated on the first floor near the stairway to the second floor. The fire was caused by an overloaded extension cord.
No injuries were reported.