MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro Fire Company responded to a car crash on Dupont Boulevard and Avenue of Honor Road that involved two cars on Sunday, January 1st.
The Fire Company said that when first responders arrived, they found one car in the northbound lane in the field and the other on the shoulder. According to the Fire Company, the northbound lane was shut down as crews arrived on the scene.
Millsboro Fire Company said the southbound lane was shut down to one lane due to an engine from one of the cars being in the southbound lane.
Officials said emergency medical services arrived to evaluate three people hurt from the crash. They say all three patients were transported to nearby hospitals. There's no update yet on these patients' conditions. The Fire Company said this crash is under investigation by the Delaware State Police.