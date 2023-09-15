SALISBURY, Md. - Three students at Salisbury University were shot on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 14, according to a press release sent out by the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.
This is one of the five shootings that occurred in Salisbury this week.
According to the release, the three students were shot after they attempted to deny a group of uninvited guests into a house.
“In the 36 hours since I briefed the Judiciary Committee, our community has continued to be besieged by levels of violence unprecedented in recent memory,” said State’s Attorney Dykes.
In the release State’s Attorney Dykes goes on to say, “We cannot be content to live in a community where gun violence is a daily occurrence – our children deserve better."
Salisbury Police Department says anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776, who will award up to $1,000 for info leading to the arrest of the suspect.