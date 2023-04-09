NEWARK, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting at the Christiana Mall that injured five people and wounded three on Sat. evening.
Police say it was around 6:45 p.m. on Sat. when police were alerted about the shooting that happened at the entrance to the food court. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds in the area of the food court. The three injured were taken to hospitals. All three of them are in stable condition. Five other people had injuries not related to gunfire. They were also taken to hospitals for treatment.
Police are still investigating how many accused shooters were involved. The shooting was a result of a fight between several people and at least one who was injured.
According to police the mall has been searched and cleared. Police will be at the mall from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow to help staff return anything lost during the shooting. Police say anyone who wants to reclaim something lost should go to the store next to the Apple Store.