NEWARK, Del. - Updates to the investigation into Saturday's Christiana Mall shooting revealed that three teenage boys are suspects.
The three confronted an 18-year-old male victim as he was exiting the food court. Police say the three began to physically assault the victim when two of the victim's friends began fighting with the suspects.
During the fight, police say one suspect removed a handgun from his waistband and began firing multiple rounds. The first victim and a 16-year-old friend of his were both shot three times in the torso and in the lower extremities. The suspects then ran away. Both injured teens were transported to area hospitals and are listed in stable condition.
A third victim, another 18-year-old, was standing on the sidewalk outside of the food court entrance when he was struck by one round of gunfire in his leg. He was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects are described as three black males in their late teens wearing all dark clothing.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. Those with information about the shooting or the identities of the suspects, as well as anyone with images or video of the shooting, are encouraged to contact Detective H. Carroll by calling 302-365-8467. Information can also be shared with Delaware State Police through a private Facebook message.