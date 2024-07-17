MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Police Department says it has arrested three teens after reports of people being hit with pellets. According to the agency, the reports came in on July 12 between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Officers responded to three separate events where people claimed they had been shot by a passing silver sedan. The department says the victims only sustained minor injuries. Officers found the suspect vehicle and arrested a 16-year-old male found in possession of a water bead gun. Milford Police say they found that two other 17-year-old males were also involved.
The agency says warrants were issued for all three teens. The teens were processed and released to their parents or guardians, with future court dates scheduled in the Kent County Family Court.
The 16-year-old and one of the 17-year-olds were charged with:
Conspiracy 3rd Degree
Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree - 3 counts
Offensive Touching - 2 counts
Disorderly Conduct
The other 17-year-old was charged with:
Conspiracy 3rd Degree
Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree
Offensive Touching
Disorderly Conduct