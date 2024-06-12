LEWES, DE - A three-vehicle accident on Coastal Highway temporarily disrupted traffic around 6:49 PM Wednesday night in Lewes.
The crash involved two trucks and an SUV and took place in the northbound lane of Coastal Highway near the Five Points intersection. According to Glenn Marshall of the Lewes Fire Department, no medics were dispatched and no serious injuries were reported.
While all three vehicles were damaged in the accident the crash did not stall traffic for an extended period of time. There has been no report on the estimated cost of the damage or the specific cause of the accident at this point.