DOVER, Del.--The Dover Air Force base is set to host the 'Thunder Over Dover' Air Show this weekend, in time for their 75th anniversary celebration.
This is the first time in history that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly together in Dover.
"We're going to show you the maximum performance capabilities of this aircraft," said Maj. Kyle Oliver, the lead solo pilot of Thunderbirds #6. "We're going to show you how tight it can turn, how fast it can go, how low it can get."
It's a mix of formation flying and solo routines. From 100 feet off the ground and up until 18,000 feet in just a matter of up to 20 seconds.
Maj. Oliver is one of the six demonstration pilots for the Thunderbirds, who will fly alongside three tactical fighter or fighter attack Blue Angels jets--some 2 miles in opposite directions with a closing speed of a thousand miles an hour and bypass as close together as possible, all while avoiding collision.
The family-friendly weekend event will also allow the public to get an up close inside look, aboard one of the U.S. Air Force C-5M airplanes.
Col. Matthew Husemann said he's the Dover Installation Commander and precision in these aerial maneuvers is everything, essentially because it comes down to a matter of life and death.
"An airplane like that, the maneuver ability of it, to be able to do, I think they did a loop with their gear out...being so close together and the timing that they have to be able to hit show center, shows the precision," he said.
The pilots perform about 30 maneuvers in a demonstration. The entire show, including ground and air, runs about an hour and fifteen minutes--all in hopes of bringing the community together and inspiring the next generation to dream big.
The air show is free to the public and will only take place Saturday May 21 and Sunday May 22 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Dover Air Force base.
Click here to view the full air show performance schedule for both days.