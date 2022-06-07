VIRGINIA/ MARYLAND- Taking to the sky and flying near the speed of sound! The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are one of many teams in the Ocean City Air Show this weekend.
The Thunderbirds F-16 jets will take off from from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility and will head straight to Ocean City for the air show...flying fast, and very close. During some points in maneuvers, the jets will only be 18 inches apart.
Aerobatic maneuvers, loops and rolls. The Thunderbirds will be doing all of that, from inside the jets they call Vipers.
"The suppression of enemy air defense fighter jets. So it's there to take down enemy air defense missiles systems," said LTC. Justin Elliott, commander and leader of the Thunderbirds.
For him and his team, the air show is about more than just showing off in the skies.
"We are your Air Force. It doesn't matter where you come from, how long you've been in the United States, or what you believe in. We are your Air Force and we're here to show you how much pride we take in that fact," said LTC. Elliott.
The Ocean City Air Show is June 11 and 12.