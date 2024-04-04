DELAWARE- As tick season approaches, people in Delaware are urged to be well-informed about these tiny yet troublesome critters by Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC). According to the DNREC, ticks aren't just a seasonal inconvenience; they're on the prowl year-round.
Sussex County emerges as a hotbed for these bloodsuckers, making it imperative for locals to stay vigilant, said DNREC. Contrary to popular belief, DNREC said most tick bites occur not in the deep woods but right in one's backyard. Therefore, constant checks and bug spray application are crucial to ward off these persistent pests. Not just adults need to be wary; according to DNREC, children and pets are equally at risk. The agency encourages regular inspections of children and furry friends to keep them safe from tick bites.
DNREC advises that being proactive is key to minimizing the risk of tick-borne illnesses. Here are some easy ways DNREC said people can stay safe:
- When on walking trails, stick to the center
- Tuck long pants into socks, so no skin is showing
- Check skin as soon as possible after returning from outdoor activities
The agency also gives tips on how to remove a tick if they do attach:
- Use tweezers to grab
- Pull the tick away from the skin slowly
- Clean the area with alcohol or soap and water