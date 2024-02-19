DELMARVA - TidalHealth has revised its masking policies, making it no longer mandatory to wear masks at the patient's bedside within their two hospitals in Salisbury and Seaford.
According to TidalHealth, the decision comes as the hospital has observed a consistent decrease in the number of respiratory viral patients admitted to their facilities over the past few weeks. Additionally, there has been a notable decline in team member absences related to respiratory illnesses.
While masking is now optional for team members, visitors and patients, TidalHealth says it may still be required in specific situations where transmission-based precautions are deemed necessary or during aerosol-generating procedures.
Patients, visitors and TidalHealth team members are encouraged to wear masks whenever they feel it's appropriate. Team members will promptly put on a mask upon the request of a patient or visitor in close-contact situations.
On Feb. 12, Beebe Healthcare announced the end of a mask mandate for patients, visitors and team members.