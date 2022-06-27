TidalHealth Nanicoke Receives $350,000 For Mobile Health Clinic

SEAFORD, De .-TidalHealth Nanicoke is receiving a $350,000 grant that will go towards outfitting a mobile health clinic. Senator Tom Carper and Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester were there to make the announcement.
"The idea here is to take healthcare literally to communities where the people are not well served, and at the end of the day we'll provide for a healthier community, we'll provide the ability to detect healthcare problems earlier rather than late when people end up in the emergency room in a hospital,” said Carper.
The vehicle is owned by the hospital, so the money will be used for all the equipment for health care services. The mobile health clinic will be in service western Sussex County once it is in operation.