SEAFORD, Del. - To enhance safety, improve aesthetics, and elevate healthcare delivery, TidalHealth Nanticoke has announced the commencement of phase two of its renovation plans for the fourth and fifth floors of its Seaford hospital. The health organization says that this phase will involve the temporary relocation of two critical services, the specialty surgical and robotics unit, and the obstetrics unit. The company says this will happen over the next 24 to 36 months.
With phase one already completed and the robotics unit now returning to its traditional fifth-floor space, attention turns to the OB unit. That unit will be temporarily moved to a new space on the first floor. This relocation, scheduled for April 29, will see the OB unit and its team occupying the former pediatrics short stay unit and a portion of the clinical decision unit.
TidalHealth says that the renovation of the OB fourth floor unit is anticipated to last about a year. Once finalized, the surgery and robotics unit will undergo its second temporary relocation, allowing for the final refurbishment of its permanent fifth floor unit, coinciding with the OB unit's permanent return to the fourth floor. According to the company, despite potential short-term changes, there will be no change to the quality of care, as healthcare provider aims for stability in service delivery.