SEAFORD, Del. - TidalHealth's HealthFest is coming to West Seaford Elementary School in April. “Care for Generations” is the name of the event that's set to help people of all ages and even pets lead healthy lifestyles.
The healthcare organization is partnering with Children and Families First, Seaford Community of Hope, and the Seaford School District to host the free HealthFest on Saturday, April 13 from Noon to 4 p.m.
Nearly 20 different health screenings and booths will be offered by TidalHealth and Seaford community healthcare providers. These services aim to educate and inform attendees on various health topics and offer outreach services. Popular screenings at no cost include cancer prevention, HPV information, diabetes education and risk assessments, blood pressure checks, and A1C blood draws.
Humane Animal Partners will be offering free vaccinations, microchipping, and wellness checks for cats and dogs.
In addition to the screenings, TidalHealth and other clinical professionals will be available to discuss a wide range of health services. These include La Red health services, medication reconciliation, cardiac rehabilitation, physical, occupational, and speech therapies, home health services, tobacco cessation programs, neurosurgery, emergency practices like “Stop the Bleed”, wellness services, and Lifeline 24-hour personal monitoring service.
Organizers say interactive activities for children will be available, including a teddy bear clinic.
Local agencies will be on hand including the Seaford Police Department, Habitat for Humanity, Food Bank of Delaware, Salvation Army, and Delaware Health and Social Services mobile health services.
Entertainment for the event will include a drum line and a disc jockey, ensuring a fun and engaging atmosphere.