SEAFORD, Del. - TidalHealth's Community Wellness team has kicked off its mobile health screening and outreach effort in Seaford aboard the system's new Wagner Wellness Van.
TidalHealth says that the mobile clinic on wheels is dedicated to Delaware and operated in partnership with the Seaford Community of Hope. It made its first official stop at the Meadowbridge and Chandler Heights apartment complexes, where nurses provided those living there with diabetes risk assessments, blood pressure checks, health education, and free blood pressure cuffs to those in need.
“The [Seaford Community of Hope] program is excited to partner with TidalHealth’s Community Wellness team to bring vital health services to the families we serve in their natural environment. Health disparities have disproportionally impacted Seaford residents. Therefore, access to resources that will increase the health and wellbeing of this community is critical,” said Midline Oware, Program Manager, SCOH Children and Families First program.
TidalHealth says that Seaford Community of Hope is a collaborative organization that serves vulnerable families in Seaford with a focus on families living in Meadowbridge and Chandler Heights, which are low-income housing communities.
The healthcare system says that the mobile health clinic initiative in Seaford is funded through a federal grant provided by the Sussex County Council and a second grant awarded through the Health Resources and Services Administration.
“We have been working for two years to get the funding needed to launch these types of initiatives in Sussex County,” said Kat Rodgers, MPH, Director of Community Health Initiatives. “It is so exciting to see this hard work come to fruition. These funds allow us to better address the needs of our communities by meeting people where they are and providing preventative health screening and education. We are also now able to connect residents to community health workers to identify and address needs preventing people from accessing healthcare.”