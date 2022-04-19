WILMINGTON, Del.- The timeline for Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness' trial is taking shape.
According to documents just released by the Delaware Courts, McGuiness will have a hearing for her Motion to Dismiss Count Three on Wednesday April 27th. According to the original indictment, Count Three was a misdemeanor charge relating to a contract with a political campaign consultant called My Campaign Group.
McGuiness has maintained her innocence from the start. Her lawyer declined to comment after the most recent proceedings (a gag order is in place for the case), but last fall told WRDE: "When the whole story is finally heard, the facts will speak for themselves."
Motions in Limine --a tool that allows lawyers ask certain evidence be excluded from the jury--are due by May 13th. Voir Dire -- a preliminary examination of a witness or juror--must be filed by May 17th.
The court documents show a Pretrial conference is set for May 24th at 10:00 a.m. at New Castle County Superior Court, with jury selection to take place two days later.
Judge William Carpenter has set aside nine days for a trial to begin on May 31st.