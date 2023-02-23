Tip Credit Controversary in Maryland

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft expected. * WHERE...In Delaware Bay Waters, Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. In Atlantic coastal waters, Coastal waters from Great Egg Inlet to Cape May NJ out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Cape May NJ to Cape Henlopen DE out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Cape Henlopen to Fenwick Island DE out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&