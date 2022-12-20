Tipflation At Businesses In and Around Sussex County

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Here's a tip and nowadays its Tipflation.
The trend of businesses adding the option to add a tip for services no matter how big or small.
The reason? Labor shortages due to Covid-19 and people in the service industry just not making enough money with their hourly wages.
One local business owner Kyle Bick said, "It's very important. I mean every one is have some more money going out this time of year you know, so they need it just as much as the next person."
Some don't quite understand the overhaul in tipping appearing at businesses, like Cindy Haus of Ocean City, "If you tip someone it's because you want to do it, you know you, you want to thank them for their services and I just think on a receipt when you use a credit card and they ask if you want to tip I just, I take offense to that."
But still tipping is something that is always a choice and Amy Thompson the executive director at the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce who spoke on people's autonomy said, "I think automation has made it easier to passively request or invite a tip, intent is to help. I think there are moments when it feels like a little bit of an imposition and I think that we all have right or the agency to say yes or no to tipping."
Austin Anderson who works in the service industry, at Flagship Cinemas in West Ocean City said, "For everyone here trying to do the grind and get the hours in each week and definitely helps our paychecks, big time."
One patron Michelle Wobber at Lili's Place in Bethany Beach said, "Oh totally. Yeah, and just I know right now it's so hard to find employees and to have extra help. The people that are working are often working ridiculously large hours and working harder than they maybe typically would two three years ago."