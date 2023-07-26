Tips from Delmarva Power on how to save money and energy during the summer heat

NEWARK, Del. - As the temperature continues to rise into the weekend, Delmarva Power presents tips to help customers save money and energy. The company has offered tips for customers to follow and keep in mind throughout the summer months.
Customers should check their thermostat, adjust blinds and drapes, turn on ceiling fans, maximize efficiency, check housing vents, manage appliances, and sign up for usage alerts.
For more information on how to save money and energy, visit Delmarva Power's website.