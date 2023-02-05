DELAWARE - Today marks the start of Burn Awareness Week, which runs through February 12.
This Awareness Week is run through a partnership with local fire safety educations and the American Burn Association.
According to the Center For Disease Control, in 2020, 276,086 people received medical care for unintentional burn injuries, and 91,875 people required hospital treatment.
The Delaware State Fire School says the main causes of those injuries were from contact with fire-flame, scalds, hot objects, and electrical and chemical burns.
The school asks that you be careful and make sure hot water in your home is at a reasonable temperature.
Also the school encourages that if you have kids, be sure to have a kid free zone around the stove. Turn pot and pan handles inwards so that children can't access them.