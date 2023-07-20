Tomatoes running into some trouble in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Farmers and gardeners are having some trouble with their tomato plants.
Farmers say lots of rain and heat is causing some tomato plants to be ruined.
William Hadder, who owns a large garden off of Route 5 and sells his crops, says too much water causes the plant to split open, and still water can spread disease.
He says he's had to throw out dozens of tomatoes.
"I throw the bad ones out and do Quality check and you just have a big pile of rotten tomatoes," he said.
Over at Dickerson Family Market in Laurel, similar issues have happened with their tomatoes.
"We've had some tomatoes come in a little soft, so you can tell the rain is sometimes affecting it," said Marleigh Wells. "But we just pick right through them and keep the good ones."
Recent storms have brought just under three inches of rain to Sussex County. More severe weather is expected on July 21.