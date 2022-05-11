Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Little Assawoman Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. &&