LAUREL, Del. -
At 7 pm tonight at the Lee Elliott Worship Center, fans, friends, and family gathered for a vigil in local legend Jamin Pugh's honor.
All of them held Pugh in high regard.
Pastor Shane Phillips of the Lee Elliott Center says, "He would give you the shirt off his back. he saw no skin color whatsoever, you know, and he truly did love everyone. He really did. He just meant so much to us.
Today was Pugh's birthday. He would have turned 39-years-old.
Josh Wharton of the Good Ole Boys says, "He was always that guy that put everyone else before him."
Pugh's former classmate and friend, Jessica Gainer, spoke at the vigil, and read a poem in his honor. She says, "His legacy is with the youth. You know, the constant mentor he was and role model he was. The constant...being in the community. If the school called, he would go. All the kids looked up to him, and so you think legacy, and how it's gonna be carried on. With our youth, Jamin became a legacy.
The vigil included prayer, worship songs, and candle lighting.
How can the community honor Pugh moving forward?
Lee Elliott Center Pastor, Shane Phillips, says, "We can't forget what he did for us. We can't forget this moment of how we feel. We need to carry it with us for the rest of our time here on this earth, and in this community, so that we can honor his name."
Jamin Pugh's funeral will be held this Sunday (January 29th) at the Laurel High School Gym at 1 pm. According to family, both of Pugh's daughters who were in critical condition after the accident, are doing better. They will both be attending the funeral.