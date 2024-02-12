Bethany Beach, DE - In a coordinated effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies, Marc A. Brown, a 25-year-old from Delmar, DE, was arrested on February 12th following a dangerous series of incidents involving reckless driving and speeding away from police.
This all played out over several days, starting on February 6th. Brown, allegedly driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger, escaped a traffic stop initiated by the South Bethany Police Department. For safety reason South Bethany PD ended their pursuit.
The vehicle was spotted later that same day by Bethany Beach PD, driving through a median strip and causing significant damage to town property.
On February 7th, Brown again took off when South Bethany PD was trying to apprehend him. Brown was reportedly driving recklessly, and for the second time in two days drove across a media in Bethany Beach causing more damage to town property.
The breakthrough came on February 12th when Sgt. Elliott of the Bethany Beach PD spotted the Dodge Avenger in a residential area. Yet again Brown put the pedal to the metal, escaping police while hitting speeds of more than 100 MPH according to a Bethany Beach Police report.
The chase finally came to an end when a tire deflation device deployed by the Dagsboro Police Department disabled the suspect's vehicle. In a video provided by viewer Eric Goldfond, you can see what appears to be Brown, out of his car getting hit by a truck before being tackled by police officers. This happened in the area of Dagsboro Rd and 113 just south of Millsboro. Delaware State Police and Ocean View PD then arrested Brown.
It has now been revealed that Brown had eight outstanding felony warrants from the Sussex County Superior Court and one warrant from the Department of Corrections, to his name already. We do not know yet exactly what charges will be added due to the events from this story but the release from Bethany Beach Police Department states that he faces a "multitude of charges from various agencies."