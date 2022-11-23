Torie Seagraves

Torie joined WRDE's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Media Communications with a minor in Journalism. Up until working at WRDE, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship. She is a native of the first state, being from Smyrna. She likes to spend her free time soaking up the sun at the beach, exercising, photography, going to concerts, and spending time with her dog Oliver and cat Finn. With this being her first broadcast station, she is eager to start telling the stories of those in the area. To let her know of a story idea, email her at tseagraves@wrde.com.