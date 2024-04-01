SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - CoastTV News went back to Tuckers Rd. on Monday where homes are still being rebuilt among snapped trees and debris that still lies around exactly one year since the deadly EF-3 tornado tore through the community.
Geovanny Quinones of Bridgeville showed CoastTV News the rubble in his backyard that used to be his shed. He says the tornado lifted the shed with a lawnmower inside and threw it into the trees, while a boat trailer was thrown about 40 yards. He also lost some roosters to the storm.
"We heard nothing but strong wind, sounded like a freight train," Quinones says. "All those trees were just ripped up off the ground."
Joe Hubert says Daniel Bawel, who was killed by the tornado, was his neighbor.
"Mr. Bawel, his wife Connie rebuilt on their property, a nice brand new house," Hubert says.
Hubert showed CoastTV News where sheet metal is still wedged in trees.
"The outpouring of generosity from people in Sussex County was just a godsend," Hubert says.