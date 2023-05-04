LEWES, Del. - The second annual Tour de Friends, a day centered around different bike-related activities, is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 7 at the Cape Henlopen State Park.
The family-friendly event will include a bike-accessible scavenger hunt with categories for individuals, families, and teams of all ages. The scavenger hunt will start at 10 a.m. The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park, the event's organizers, say that participants have the opportunity to win prizes that were donated by local bike shops.
Sussex Cyclists and the Delaware Department of Transportation will host a bike rodeo for children between the ages of 4 and 13. The rodeo is set to take place between 9:30 and 11 a.m. in the main beach parking lot next to the Hawks Watch pavilion. Additional workshops on bike safety and simple repairs and maintenance will be presented by area bicycle shop owners.
Starting at 11:30 a.m., the Crooked Hammock will serve food and drinks as well as provide entertainment and lawn games.
Registration is $35 for individuals and $60 for family groups up to four participants, with each additional member costing $10. Advanced registration is available online at www.friendsofcapehenlopen.org. On-site registration will be by cash or check only and start at 9 a.m. Proceeds will support the park.