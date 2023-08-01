LEWES, Del. - Tours of the interior of Lewes Red Caboose will begin August 6.
According to the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, tours will allow visitors to see the inside and of the 1917 Pennsylvania Railroad cabin car and will go into the history and significance of the caboose.
Tours will start August 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will continue the first and third Sunday of each month, said the chamber. The car located is between the Lewes Public Library and the Lewes History Museum.
The Lewes Junction Rail Road and Bridge Association purchased the car from Delaware Coast Line Railroad in 2021, said the chamber, and it was restored back to its original look before it was moved to Lewes in 2022.
According to the chamber, the caboose was the last revenue train to go between Georgetown and Lewes until it was decommissioned in 2017.