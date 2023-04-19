Tower Three In Delaware Seashore State Park Opens After 15 Years Of Renovation

DELAWARE SEASHORE STATE PARK- After 15 years of renovation, Tower Three at Delaware Seashore State Park opened to the public for the first time today.
The tower served as a point of defense and surveillance against Nazi submarines in World War II. Tower 3 is one of 15 fire control towers built as part of Fort Miles, now part of Cape Henlopen State Park, during World War II. Eleven towers were constructed in Delaware while another four were across the Delaware Bay in New Jersey. While Fort Miles never had to engage enemy warships during World War II, the soldiers stationed at this tower practiced regularly to be thoroughly prepared.
The ribbon cutting on the afternoon of April 19th featured many state lawmakers and officials, as well as two World War II veterans. Visitors to Towers Beach along Route 1 in the park can now walk up the nearly 100 spiral steps to the top of Tower 3
The project has been in the works since 2006 and comes complete with a new parking lot.
Ernest Marvel is a 98-year old Army veteran who served in World War II. He says preserving history is important.
"I remember when they first started building these. I was wondering why they were building them!" he said while laughing.
His fellow World War II veteran at the event, 102-year old Herbert Faulls, said the event was a fantastic experience.
"t's fantastic how life turns out," he said. "I'm really happy to be here, I'll tell you that!"
The endeavor to open the tower to the public began more than 15 years ago when the DSPF the non-profit organization that supports Delaware Seashore State Park, launched its “Save the Tower” fundraising efforts. Donations started to take off just before being delayed by The Great Recession, and the project was delayed. The DSPF continued to raise funds to bring Tower 3 back to life and by 2019, enough had been raised to commence construction.
“Many people have been waiting for the day they can walk to the top of Tower 3. We are honored and proud to preserve this piece of Delaware’s World War II history and excited for visitors to learn about and enjoy it,” said. DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “A trip to the tower makes a great excuse to get outside on Earth Day and enjoy views of the ocean, beach, dunes and inland bays. The wetlands visible to the south are some of the most productive ecosystems on the planet, right here in Delaware.”
The rehabilitation project cost approximately $1.7 million, of which $500,000 was raised by the Delaware Seashore Preservation Foundation from multiple sources, and with $300,000 contributed via Community Transportation Funds from all Sussex County Legislators who served during the 151st Delaware General Assembly.