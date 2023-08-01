Town council elections coming up in Fenwick Island

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The town council election's are fast approaching in Fenwick Island.
One longtime homeowner Melvin Wright had one wish for his beloved town.
"It was almost magical to come here one time but now it's not quite like that anymore to me and I want to get back to that era," Wright said.
Janice Bortner is a current council member and she's running for a second term this year and she said there is still work to be done.
"I feel I want the work to continue progress," Bortner said. "I feel we've been advocates for the town and the community."
While Kurt Zanelotti is running for town council for the first time and he wants to address new town issues but continue on the path the current council is on.
"We're very cognizant of pedestrian safety," Zanelotti said. "I think that really needs to be addressed, we need more police patrols in the area to watch people when they're crossing in the crosswalks."
If you're a property owner or a homeowner in Fenwick Island and you won't be present for the Saturday election there are absentee ballots. Anyone can fill out an absentee ballot until Friday, August 4 at 12 Noon.
While Zanelotti said he thinks there will be plenty of people at the polls.
"People in Fenwick are very engaged in this election and they were for the last election," Zanelotti said. "There's a lot of contention on the issues that are involved, so we're looking forward to positive change and everybody wants this election over with."
While some hope this election will bring necessary change in Fenwick Island.
"There's some people who are running for council that cause this inner fighting amongst the town and the council," Wright said. "I definitely wouldn't vote for those council members and then there are certain people in the group that I think will be honest and sincere."
But no matter who wins Zanelotti said the people of Fenwick have to reach a common ground.
"We can agree, we can disagree but in the end, we all have to make a decision what's best for Fenwick Island and not for special interests," Zanelotti said.
The voting for the town council elections will be Saturday, August 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at town hall in Fenwick Island.