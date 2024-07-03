BERLIN, Md. - The Berlin Board of Elections supervisors are slated to meet on July 9 to review the 2024 town election schedule. Included in this year's election are the positions for mayor and the district two and three council seats.
According to the agenda, election day is set for Oct. 1. Before Aug. 12, the town says it will begin advertising for election day workers. Other key dates include:
Aug. 30:
- Deadline for voter registration
- Deadline for regular candidates filing
- The town begins accepting absentee applications
Sept. 24:
- Deadline for absentee applications
- Deadline for write-in filing
- Deadline for written-withdrawal
Sept. 26:
- Deadline for mailing absentee ballot to voter
Sept. 27:
- Deadline for submitting an absentee voting application
At the meeting on July 9, town officials are also planning to review and certify the candidates who have submitted thus far. The meeting will take place at Berlin Town Hall at 5:30 p.m.