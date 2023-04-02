GREENWOOD, Del. - The Town of Greenwood and the Greenwood Police Department are organizing a donation campaign for the family of the person who died in Saturday's severe weather.
The town shared on Facebook that it will be delivering a gift card to the family and asked for anyone who is willing and able to drop off additional gift cards to the town hall on Monday. Cash is also accepted.
WRDE spoke with a town representative Monday morning who shared that they will continue collecting money and items throughout the week to help the victim's family and others in need. Donations can include clothing, food, tote bags, and more. Additionally, food donations can be taken to the Greenwood Fire Company.
Greenwood Town Hall is located at 100 W. Market St.