OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City officials have announced that there have been last minute changes to the Town's New Years Eve event line up because of inclement weather.
According to officials, the NYE celebration at Northside park will take place as planned, with DJ Kutt inside the Winterfest Pavilion, starting at 10 p.m. and ending at after the fireworks at midnight, weather permitting. They say the downtown drive-in movies, Encanto and Top Gun: Maverick scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. respectively, have been moved inside to the Performing Arts Center. They say the movie seating is first come-first serve.
Finally, officials say that the downtown fireworks show has been moved to New Years Day at 6 p.m. on Dorchester Street.
“We are happy to celebrate New Year’s in Ocean City with a great lineup of events,” commented City Manager Terry McGean. “Although we had to adjust our plan due to the weather, we are pleased to offer fireworks in two locations and a night of movies in the Performing Arts Center. We are starting 2023 with family fun for everyone.”
Along with the fireworks and movies, officials say that December 31st is the last day to visit the Winterfest Train Garden at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, with the display open from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“We are excited to provide two days of New Year’s celebrations in Ocean City,” continued McGean. “Whether you enjoy fireworks and movies on New Year’s Eve or take in the downtown fireworks show on New Year’s Day, we are thankful to be ringing in the new year with our residents, visitors and employees.”
Visit www.ococean.com/events for more information.