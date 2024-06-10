MILTON, Del.- Milton's Economic Development Committee is set to convene on June 10 to discuss a new project that aims to make the town more attractive to residents, visitors, and businesses alike. According to officials, the meeting will center on developing a new tagline for the town. This initiative follows an October survey that gathered input from the community on how they would describe Milton. The results of this survey are expected to play a significant role in shaping the discussions and decisions during the session.
The tagline project is part of a broader effort to enhance Milton's appeal and boost its economic profile. By capturing the essence of the town in a short phrase, officials hope to create a more appealing image of Milton that can be used to promote the Sussex County community. The meeting is open to locals and visitors as officials are set to reveal the survey results and continue the conversation about the town’s future branding.