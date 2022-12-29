The variety of skills for Dante Trader that were on display while playing at Delmar in the Henlopen Conference have now developed into an emerging defensive back in the Big Ten. Trader has started 24 games as a safety at the University of Maryland. He is part of a group that head coach Mike Locksley is banking on to elevate the Terrapins from the basement of the conference to the elite. The two interceptions Trader snagged this season were the first of his career. It has helped him take a leadership role in the program.
"Every position group needs to look at all the things we are doing wrong things we are doing right and just be able come out through," Trader said last month.
There have been signs during the 2022 season that Maryland was making progress. The Terps put a scare into two of the four teams playing Saturday in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. During Big Ten champ Michigan's undefeated season, Maryland was one of only two teams (Illinois) to lose by single digits. The Nov. 19 loss to Ohio State by 13 points was the Buckeyes smallest margin of victory in their 11 win season.
"We have been trying to prove ourselves because Maryland does not always get the credit," the Terrapin Safety said. "We always go try and win a game you are not supposed to win."
Maryland went 7-5 in the regular season and 4-5 in the Big Ten. On Friday, the Terrapins will face former Atlantic Coast Conference rival North Carolina State in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Against #23 NC State, Trader and the Terps have one more opportunity to knock off a ranked opponent in 2022 and build momentum for next season.