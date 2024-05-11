MILLSBORO, Del.- Beginning May 13 at 7 a.m. the Delaware Department of Transportation says Route 20 will be closed at Route 113.
DelDOT suggests drivers use the detour of taking westbound Route 20/ Hardscrabble Road to continue north on Route 113 and turn left onto Governor Stockley Boulevard to Route 20/Hardscrabble Road. Traffic eastbound on Route 20/Hardscrabble Road will need to turn left onto Governor Stockley Boulevard to Route 113 southbound.
This roadwork comes as a part of the construction to build the four bridges that will take drivers over Millsboro Pond.
Drivers should use caution and expect minor delays in the area. The project is expected to last until the following Monday, May 20 at 10 a.m.