Traffic and Parking Study Draws Mixed Feelings

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach Streets and Transportation Committee has recommended its traffic and parking study be included in the next budget.
In January, the committee is recommended that the city implement a city-wide traffic study in the summer of 2023. The recommendation stemmed from increasing traffic congestion in downtown Rehoboth Beach. The study would aim to analyze traffic and parking patterns to improve overall safety in the beach town.
Some business owners said they aren't so sure about the proposal. Steven Srebnick, owner of in2soles, said he doesn't think an outside consultant could do the project justice.
"They have maybe previous experience in other similar towns cities and towns but nothing is Rehoboth. Rehoboth is unique one of a kind and we want to keep it that way," he said.
Other locals said the study comes at a perfect moment.
"I definitely think it is worth it given how many people are coming here in the summertime," Chad Miller said.
Srebnick said he thinks business owners should be included in the conversation when it comes to parking or traffic changes.
"I think that the store owners locally should have a sit down roundtable where they can throw out and make suggestions," he said.
It is unclear when the Board of Commissioners will make final decisions on the upcoming budget.