Traffic change coming as overpass construction continues

MILTON, Del.- A traffic change at Routes 16 and 1 is starting on July 12.
DelDOT is shifting traffic heading south over to the old northbound lanes as construction continues on the overpassed planned for the intersection.
The agency says historically this has been a dangerous intersection and the overpass is needed.
"That's the ultimate goal, so that we're able to eliminate that intersection, which is just cause a lot of safety issues over the years," said DelDOT's C.R. McLeod. "This will make it a much safer interchange, especially with the growing traffic volumes that we're seeing."
McLeod continued this is one of the final steps before more visual progress on the overpass comes.
"You'll actually begin to see this bridge that was not there being constructed over Route 16. That will be the next phase of work that that's really going to be happening over the next 12 months."
The traffic switch was originally supposed to go into effect 7 p.m. on July 11, but got pushed back due to ongoing safety checks and walkthroughs.
The traffic switch will be in effect until next summer. The overpass is expected to be completed in late 2025.