Traffic Deaths Hit Highest Number in 30 Years

DELAWARE- One-hundred and sixty-three people were killed on Delaware roadways in 2022, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
This year's number is up from 139 in 2021. The numbers have sparked DelDOT to voice their concern.
"2022 will go down as one of the deadliest years we have experienced on Delaware roadways. On average, a fatality has been occurring every two days, and we are certainly very alarmed by this number," DelDOT's C.R. McLeod said.
James Walker drives trucks up and down many Delaware roads. As someone who frequents them, Walker said he has noticed the uptick in wrecks.
"We see so many wrecks down here and up and down the state of Delaware," Walker said.
Delaware State Police said they have increased patrols as a result of the high numbers. They are preaching more attentive driving by keeping your eyes on the road and paying better attention to street signs.
"A lot of these things sound really simple but when you hear it and you take it upon yourself to drive as safe as you possibly can it helps everyone else out on the road too," Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto said.
50% of the deaths included people not wearing seatbelts. DeMalto said wearing a seatbelt is the number one thing that can protect people during a car wreck.
In addition to preaching more precautions, DelDOT and DSP said they will be paying careful attention to dangerous intersection and implementing long-term solutions where they can.