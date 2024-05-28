MILFORD, Del.- Traffic delays can be expected for Tuesday evening as the graduating class of Milford Senior High School have their annual "Senior Cruise" to celebrate.
Starting at 6 p.m., seniors will complete two laps around the Milford High School and Milford Central Academy campus. The Milford School District encourages family members to park in the parking lots around the campus to cheer on students. Upon completion of the laps around campus, the procession will exit campus at the intersection of Buccaneer Way and Walnut Street.
Milford Police will then be escorting the seniors through the city starting down North Walnut Street to South Walnut Street, then to Southeast Second Street and finishing on Lovers Lane.
The graduation ceremony for the seniors is scheduled for May 30.