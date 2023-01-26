Traffic Lights To Be Installed Along Route 113

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- DelDOT is installing traffic lights at two intersections along Route 113.
The intersections of Avenue Of Honor and Route 113 and Governor Stockley Road and Route 113 have had the attention of DelDot for over two years.
"There's definitely been... a history of crashes at these intersections- specifically at 113 and Avenue Of Honor.," said DelDOT's C.R. McLeod. "Over a five year period, we had 25 crashes there."
DelDOT says the rising population, as well as the expansion of nearby Sussex Central High School and the addition of the Howard T. Ennis School made the intersections busier, and therefore drove the agency to make these intersections safer. The stop lights will be on all sides of the intersections.
DelDOT will begin installing the lights at Avenue Of Honor on January 30th.
The intersection at Governor Stockley Road will have its' traffic signal installed in the spring.