PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation has opened a new traffic signal at the intersection of Route 13 and MD 822, which is located by Princess Anne in Somerset County.
Starting June 20, the light begins a mandatory 72 hour flash mode, which the administration says is meant to get drivers familiar with the new traffic pattern. They say both static signs and portable changeable message signs will be in place to inform drivers of the new traffic signal.
The light will fully open on Friday, June 23.
According to the administration, the $1.6 million project started construction in May 2022 as a part of a nearby development. The administration conducted research and determined that a signal at this location would increase safety for both pedestrians and drivers.
The administration says that almost 22,000 cars pass through the intersection every day.