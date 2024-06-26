MILFORD, Del. — Milford Police arrested two men during a traffic stop on June 21, after discovering 637 doses of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia in their car.
On June 21, at approximately 8:53 p.m., the Milford Police Department says they conducted a traffic stop for a registration violation near Airport Road and North DuPont Boulevard. Officers identified the driver as Jorge L. Ortiz, 44, of Dover, and the passenger as Edwin Rodriguez, 35, of Felton.
During the stop, officers say they discovered that Rodriguez had active court capiases for his arrest. Ortiz agreed to a search of the car that revealed 637 doses of suspected heroin, about 4.459 grams, and drug paraphernalia. Both Ortiz and Rodriguez were taken into custody without incident.
According to Milford Police, Ortiz faces charges including Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony) and Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony).
The driver was presented before the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the Department of Correction in default of $15,000 secured bail. Ortiz is scheduled to appear in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing at a later date.
Rodriguez was presented before the Justice of the Peace Court 7 on his active capiases and released with new court dates. He was issued a criminal summons for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.