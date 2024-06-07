SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested 31-year-old Jasmine Thomas of Bridgeville on felony drug charges after a traffic stop in Seaford on June 6.
At approximately 1 p.m., members of the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, along with Delaware Probation and Parole officers, were patrolling Concord Road when they observed a white Oldsmobile Silhouette traveling Westbound. A computer check revealed the car's registration was suspended because of not having insurance. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the four occupants, including Jasmine Thomas, said DSP.
DSP conducted a consensual search of the car after telling the driver that the uninsured and suspended car would be towed. The search uncovered empty bags of suspected heroin, prompting a probable cause search of Thomas' bookbag. Officers said they discovered approximately 4.26 grams of crack cocaine, about 4.28 grams of cocaine, 85 bags containing approximately 0.595 grams of heroin and $2,966 in money from suspected drug dealing.
Thomas was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 5, where she was charged with:
- Three counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Counterfeit or Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Three counts of Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance without a Prescription
Thomas was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on her own recognizance.